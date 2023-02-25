Nano Price Hits $0.91 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $120.84 million and $2.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00394948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00652032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00571704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00178064 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.