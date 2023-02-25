NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.45

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and traded as high as $47.25. NASB Financial shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 2,747 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $348.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

