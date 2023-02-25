National Bank Financial Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$18.25

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$15.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.07.

Insider Activity

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$136,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 667,264 shares in the company, valued at C$9,121,498.88. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total value of C$57,226.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538,090.08. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$136,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 667,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,121,498.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,444 shares of company stock worth $1,043,680. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

