NEAR Protocol Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00010021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $121.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,137,179 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

