Nebulas Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $118,399.68 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00427232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,525.01 or 0.28300637 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,667,631 coins and its circulating supply is 64,155,829 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars.

