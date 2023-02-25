Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Cipher Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

In related news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

