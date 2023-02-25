Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

ROKU opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

