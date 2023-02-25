Needham & Company LLC Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $20.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $30.29.
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
