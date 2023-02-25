Neo (NEO) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $11.70 or 0.00050449 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $825.30 million and approximately $118.13 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002131 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
