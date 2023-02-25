NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $20.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 5.1 %

NEO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,403,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,173,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 116,802 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

