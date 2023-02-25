NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has $20.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.
NeoGenomics Stock Down 5.1 %
NEO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
