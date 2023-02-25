Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading Up 0.7%

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$38.90 and last traded at C$38.90. Approximately 246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.62.

Neovasc Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.05.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

