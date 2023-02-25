NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.35.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.38. 2,131,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $138,383,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

