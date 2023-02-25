NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $75.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

