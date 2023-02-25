NetEase, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

NetEase has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $78.64 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $549,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

