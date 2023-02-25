NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

NTST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 917,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after buying an additional 2,295,659 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 721,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

