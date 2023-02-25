NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 917,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. FMR LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in NETSTREIT by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.