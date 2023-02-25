NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NETSTREIT Price Performance
Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 917,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.