NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTST. Raymond James cut NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 917,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

