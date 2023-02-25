Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,195.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.11. Nevro has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $78.90.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $50,205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

