New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. New Relic accounts for approximately 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of New Relic worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 308,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Cowen lowered their price objective on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

