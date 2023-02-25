New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NYMT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

New York Mortgage Trust’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

