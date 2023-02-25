Newell Brands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,629,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 514,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Newell Brands by 55.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 468,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.