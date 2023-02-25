NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Trading Down 0.1%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.69. 29,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 52,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

