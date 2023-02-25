NewMarket Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.65. The stock had a trading volume of 41,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,842. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $370.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 24.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

