Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Newmont Stock Down 1.6 %

NEM opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -407.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

