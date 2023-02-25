NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of 13.34. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 10.79 and a one year high of 17.93.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 118,673 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.83 per share, for a total transaction of 1,641,247.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,825,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $146,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

