NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in NICE by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $203.99 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

