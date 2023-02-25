NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $559.00 million-$569.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.82 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.99. 464,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,675. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

