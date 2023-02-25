NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $0.95. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 27,632 shares traded.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHWK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.