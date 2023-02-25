NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NI opened at $27.82 on Friday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

