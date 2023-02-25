NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.
NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE NI opened at $27.82 on Friday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
NiSource Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.
Institutional Trading of NiSource
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.