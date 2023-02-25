NL Industries, Inc. (NL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.
NL Industries Price Performance
NYSE:NL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. 15,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The stock has a market cap of $346.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NL Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NL Industries (NL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.