NL Industries, Inc. (NL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

NYSE:NL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. 15,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The stock has a market cap of $346.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.89. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NL Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NL Industries by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NL Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

