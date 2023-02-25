nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on LASR. Raymond James reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
nLIGHT Price Performance
Shares of LASR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.69.
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
