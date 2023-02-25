nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LASR. Raymond James reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. nLIGHT has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,932,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $6,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 64.6% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 284,500 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

