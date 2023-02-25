nmcn (LON:NMCN) Trading Down 91.5%

nmcn plc (LON:NMCN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 91.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.41).

nmcn Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.

nmcn Company Profile

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

