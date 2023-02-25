Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.50 ($5.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.30 ($5.64) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.0218 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.