Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
