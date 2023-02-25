Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 210.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nomad Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,777,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

