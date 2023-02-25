Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Raised to C$1.98 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NNDIF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
About Noranda Income Fund
