Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Raised to C$1.98 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.42 to C$1.98 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNDIF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

About Noranda Income Fund

Noranda Income Fund (”Fund”) is an income trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol ”NIF.UN”. The Fund owns the electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets(”the Processing Facility”) located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec. The Processing Facility is the second-largest zinc processing facility in North America and the largest zinc processing facility in eastern North America , where the majority of zinc customers are located.

