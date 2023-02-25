North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,740.47

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,740.47 ($45.04) and traded as high as GBX 3,920 ($47.21). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,920 ($47.21), with a volume of 2,925 shares changing hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,756.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,567.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.56 million, a PE ratio of 885.75 and a beta of 0.79.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 497.74%.
Insider Activity
About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.