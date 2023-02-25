Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NOG opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

