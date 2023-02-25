Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

