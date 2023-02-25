Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 194,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

