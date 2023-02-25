Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Position Trimmed by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe makes up approximately 2.6% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 12.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 67.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 2.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.43. 31,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,657. The firm has a market cap of $381.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

