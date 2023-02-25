Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.23. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nova

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

