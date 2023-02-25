Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.69. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

