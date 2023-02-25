NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk Sells 52,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $533,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuScale Power alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Securities Co. Ltd. Ibk sold 53,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $553,320.00.

NuScale Power Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $10.11 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuScale Power Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.