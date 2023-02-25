Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $92.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTR opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,193,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Nutrien by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

