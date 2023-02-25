Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $92.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTR opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,193,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Nutrien by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.