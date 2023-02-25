Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.31 and last traded at $31.00. 240,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,345% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Nuvei Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

