NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.28-5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $878-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.89 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.28-$5.69 EPS.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock traded down $15.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 637,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $154.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,230,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3,654.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

