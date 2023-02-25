NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.28-5.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $878-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.89 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.28-$5.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,902. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,310. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $6,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.