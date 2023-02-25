NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,956.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,956.00.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,927 shares of company stock worth $20,690,321. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVR Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,132.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,948.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,513.60. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.