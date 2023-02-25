Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

OII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading

