ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.02-$4.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.83.

OGS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

